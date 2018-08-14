FAIRBANKS — Sally Ann Kirkvold, 78, of Fairbanks, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2018, surrounded by her family.
She married Duwayn Kirkvold on Nov. 1, 1958, at Puposky Lutheran Church. They moved to Superior in 1964. In 1975, they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska where Duwayn would drive truck on the haul road north to Prudhoe Bay. Sally and Duwayn enjoyed many trips north to Prudhoe Bay. Sharing once in a lifetime visits with many friends and family members who had heard of their journeys north.
She was a special lady and will be greatly missed. Sally is survived by her husband, Duwayn Kirkvold; daughter, Sherry (Robert) Blake; sons Jim and Marlyn Kirkvold. Grandchildren, Jeannette (Mike) Atkisson, Shane Blake, Nicholas Blake, Heather (Keith) Nichols, Krista (Wray) Berry, Bruce (Delorian) Davids, Shawn and Cheyanne Kirkvold. Great-grandchildren, Kailee Atkisson, India Douthit, Julie Simeon, Zoe Blake, Riley and Kourtney Berry and Sinthia Davids. Great-great grandchildren, Aros and Seidon Douthit.