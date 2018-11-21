MISSOULA — Sally Ann Schneider passed away in Missoula on Nov. 11, 2018, after a short illness.
Sally was born on May 26, 1942, in Racine, Wisconsin, to James B. and Katherine F. Herman. As a single parent, she put herself through nursing school, graduating from Gateway Technical Institute as a Registered Nurse in 1973. Sally spent 33 years in the nursing field and was known by her patients for her compassion, empathy, kindness and professionalism. She retired in 2006, and moved from Racine to Missoula in 2012 to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.
Sally loved dogs, fast cars, and her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor, quick to laugh at the antics of her grandchildren and great-children, who teased her mercilessly about her horrible sense of direction after she ended up in Idaho when trying to get from Missoula to St. Ignatius.
Sally is survived by her three children, Katherine Mitchell (Timothy) of St. Ignatius; Rebecca Postorino of Ronan; John Postorino (Maureen) of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Sarah Miller (Stephen) of Belgrade; Katie Sutich (Douglas) of Bozeman; Annie Morigeau (Jeremiah) of St. Ignatius; Joseph Mitchell of Longmont, Colorado; and Isabella Postorino of Houston, Texas; five great grandchildren, Erich, Emily, Adeline, Isaac, and Olivia; sister Debra Bielefeldt (William) of Racine, Wisconsin; brother James B. Herman (Joan) of Racine, Wisconsin; and aunt Helen Herman of Racine, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by husband, Ronald J. Schneider; longtime partner, Robert Spang; and parents James B. and Katherine Herman.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Missoula. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Missoula Humane Society or a local hospice agency.
The family would like to thank the staff at Community Medical Center for their kindness, consideration and respect for Sally and her family during her final days.