FLORENCE — Sally Jane (Maynard) Staggs of Florence passed away Jan. 11 at the age of 83 surrounded by her family. Sally was born to Bessie (McNeely) and Jay Byrd Maynard on Sept. 28, 1936 in Wayne County, West Virginia. At the age of 14 she moved to Montana where she attended Catholic boarding school and Missoula County High School. In 1955 in Missoula, she married her husband Robert Staggs. Together they raised six children.
Sally loved to cook, sing, play cards, games and to be surrounded by family and friends. Her home was always open with a fresh pot of coffee and a homemade treat. Sally was always kept company by at least one little dog. She loved animals and they loved her.
Sally enjoyed playing bingo and sharing her luck with many friends and family over the years. She also loved the outdoors, some of her favorite pastimes included, traveling, camping, fishing, and berry and mushroom picking. Her family was her pride and joy! She had 24 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. And many more who affectionately called her Gram. She had a special gift of singing and rocking any baby to sleep. Everyone would gather around to hear her beautiful voice.
Sally will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is proceeded in death by her parents Jay Byrd Maynard and Bessie & Leslie Allen. Her brothers, Adrian & Harden and sister Becky and the father of her children, Robert Staggs. Her son Ronald Staggs. Her granddaughter Tina Staggs and great granddaughter Anderson Thomas. She is survived by her sisters Ella Mae Mace, Delma Flint and brother Earl Allen (Donna). Her children Bessie Evans (John), Robert Staggs (Robin), Ted Staggs, Rose Field, Donald Staggs (Amanda). Twenty-four grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren and so many other people that loved her.
Services will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m., located at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula. This is a celebration of Sally’s life and food and refreshments will be provided after the service. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family's GoFundMe account in memory of Sally. The link is listed below.