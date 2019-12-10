HELENA — Sally was born in Missoula on Jan. 12, 1950, to Emory and Lorraine (Stahl) Wamsley and died Dec. 6, 2019, of cancer.
She attended grade school, Hellgate High School, and the University of Montana in Missoula.
Sally married Wayne Seiller and they moved to Helena. The marriage produced two children, Jason and Chelsea. The marriage later ended in divorce. Sally remained in Helena for the rest of her life.
A favorite part of Sally’s life included the years she was a stay-at-home mom. She loved spending time with her children and decorating her home for the holidays. Sally was an amazing artist who was consistently recognized for her skill and imagination. Throughout her life, she dabbled in many mediums and most recently, she enjoyed making books and covering them with clay covers.
Later in life Sally worked at Safeway. The friends she made there were very special to her.
Sally is survived by her children Jason Seiller of Helena and Chelsea Seiller of Tennessee. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Paul Evenson of Missoula as well as several grandchildren.
Per Sally’s wishes there will be no funeral.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Weiner and the entire oncology staff at St. Peter’s Hospital for their loving and expert care as Sally battled this dreaded disease for many years. Thank you also to Compassus Hospice, Jitana Bagomolny, Terrie Trettenbach and the many others who assisted with Sally’s care coordination.
Most especially, the family would like to thank Sally’s lifelong friends, Marian Collins and Marcia Graybeal, who made sure that Sally could remain at home and in touch with those she loved at the end of her life. Their care, love and strength not only surpassed any definition of friendship but also eased the pain and sorrow of Sally’s family members, especially those who live far away.
We miss Sally every day. We love her and find it difficult to think of this world without her. Rest in peace dear mom, sister and friend. We will meet again.