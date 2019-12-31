FLORENCE — Sam R. Hayden, 85, of Florence passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Kathy's Place Assisted Living. He was born March 7, 1934, in Stevensville, the son of the late Art and Jule Hayden.
Sam grew up and graduated high school in Stevensville. He then spent four years in the Navy during the Korean War. On Feb. 27, 1955, he married Florence N. Knopp of Ronan. They lived in Florence in a home they built with their own hands from the ground up. Sam did all the electrical, plumbing, foundations, frame work and finishing with Florence by his side. Nothing was ever hired done, maybe just some experienced advice accepted along the way. Sam retired, at age 59, after 38 years working for Dairy Gold in a variety of jobs, ending as truck driver.
Sam enjoyed anything outdoors in his “free time.” Horses were central to his entire life; training, rodeo and showing, and then in later years trail riding. At different stages of his life he also enjoyed snowmobiling, ice skating, sledding, hunting, boating and fishing.
Sam is survived by his wife Florence of Florence; one daughter, Tammy and husband Gordon Eye of St. Ignatius; two nephews and two nieces of Washington state, and one niece and one nephew of Wisconsin.
Sam will be remembered as an upbeat, smiling individual always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Prior to Alzheimer's he never met a stranger. All were friends on sight and worthy of a visit. He was a devoted and faithful husband and father and the kind of friend we all seek.
At his request, there will be no services. His ashes will be placed at rest in the Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to your favorite charity. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family whitesittfuneralhome.com.