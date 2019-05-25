MISSOULA — Samuel "Sam" Golder passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Missoula with his son, John, and sister, Peggy, by his side.
He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Christmas Eve, 1939, to Charles A. Golder and Evelyn Lucille (Downing) Golder. Sam spent his first 14 years in Ohio before moving with his family to Hamilton. He attended Hamilton High School, where he played football and lettered in track for the Broncs. He was the class vice president his senior year, and graduated in 1959. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Sheri Shook, and they were married from 1961 until their divorce in 1991. Together they had three wonderful children; Joel, born in 1962, Lori, born in 1964, and John, born in 1970. Sam enrolled in college in Missoula, and was a member of ROTC, but decided to drop out and go to work full-time at Super Save Grocery located on Fifth Street and Orange, which, in later years, became the Orange Street Food Farm. He quickly worked his way up the ladder to the manager position at Super Save, and he took great pride in taking care of his store and always treating his employees and customers with dignity and respect, and leading by example with his honesty and integrity.
Sam loved to pitch a game of horseshoes, and was deadly accurate with his "ringers." He also enjoyed playing chess, cribbage, gin rummy, and poker, but his favorite pastime was handicapping the horse races and going to the Western Montana Fair and Playfair Race Course to wager on the ponies. He could always be found with a good group of friends, including trainers, jockeys, and owners, and would gladly help out anyone that came up to him and asked which horse he thought would win the next race. More times than not, he was right! Sam loved to make people laugh, and he was a master at telling a good joke. Later in life, he was content to stay at home and root for his favorite golfer, Tiger Woods; his favorite basketball team, the Golden State Warriors; his favorite football team, the Montana Grizzlies, and do the daily crossword, cryptoquote, and Sudoku puzzles in the Missoulian newspaper.
Sam always put others before himself, especially when it came to family, and he always helped the people in his life breathe a bit easier.
Sam was preceded in death by his mother and father, his two older sisters, Marjorie and Virginia, and his oldest son, Joel. He is survived by his daughter, Lori, and his son, John; granddaughters, Nicole and Taylor; brothers, Karl Short and Hank Marshall; younger sister, Peggy Summers; nieces and nephews, Rachel, Michelle, Rhoda, Kenny, Brenda, Kory, Hank; several great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
Rest in peace Samuel. You were the best father, brother, son, grandfather, uncle, and friend anyone could have ever asked for, and you will be dearly missed. "Death Cannot Kill What Never Dies: Love"
A celebration of Sam's life will be held in Missoula on July 20, 2019, and everyone who knew Sam is invited to attend. If you are interested and would like more information, please contact via letter: John Golder, 2814 Brooks St. #122, Missoula, MT 59801.