VANCOUVER, Washington — Samuel Putnam Brock III "Sammy" passed away Aug. 13, 2018, at the age of 29 from a long fight with Cystic Fibrosis. Sammy was born March 1, 1989, in Missoula to Amy Higgins Woods and father Sam Brock.
Sammy was a fighter right for the start. He always had a positive attitude, with an amazing sense of humor. He was always the one that could turn anyone's frown upside down. His hobbies and talents were art, music and going on nature walks.
His mom will be doing a celebration of life for him in Missoula and his father will be doing one as well in Vancouver, Washington where he lived and had passed away. Please contact either family for more details. His family and friends will forever miss him.