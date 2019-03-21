RONAN — Samyra Nashae Williams, infant daughter of Alicia Smithson and Aaron Williams, was made an angel on March 16, 2019. A Rosary will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 8 p.m. at the Marvin Camel Building in Ronan. A Closing Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m.
