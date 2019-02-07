Try 1 month for 99¢
DANBURY, Connecticut — Sandra Jean Sohl (LeValley), 78, of Newtown, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2019. Sandra was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army where she met her husband George, who predeceased her in 1989. She is survived by her children James and Elizabeth. Being the “last little Indian”, as she called herself because she was the last of her siblings, she registered with 23&Me for her extended family’s resources.

At her request there will be no service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Lung association in her name. To send an online condolence visit munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.

