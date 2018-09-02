MISSOULA — Sandra Kay Enger, 73, joined her Lord at her home in Missoula on Aug. 29, 2018 after courageously fighting cancer for 20 years.
Sandy was born July 1, 1945 to Ocie and Helen Vannoy in Orofino, Idaho. She grew up on the family farm in Canvendish, Idaho. She met and married Darl Enger in Orofino on June 18, 1966.
They lived for almost twenty years in Ketchikan, Alaska, where Sandy loved to go out on the boat on a sunny day and just relax while Darl fished for halibut. Even though she only fished a couple of times, she holds the family record for the largest halibut, 144 lbs.
When they moved to Missoula Sandy looked forward to camping with friends and family. They usually camped within 100 miles but as far away as Colorado, South Dakota, and Fort Murry in Northern Alberta.
Sandy had a great number of friends that she loved to play games and pinochle with, and has always enjoyed helping others. We will forever miss her kindness, giving spirit, her love and joyful smile.
She is survived by her husband Darl K. Enger, brother Bob (Marolyn) Vannoy of Greenville, South Carolina, son Mike and wife Debra Enger of Walla Walla, daughter Michelle and husband Sam Snobar, and four grandchildren, Daniel Enger, Adam Snobar, Brian Snobar, and Haley Snobar.
Sandy has been cremated and will be buried in a shared urn at Sunset Memorial Gardens. No service is planned as a renewing of vows with family and friends occurred on June 18, 2018. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.