× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUNBURST — Sandra Kay Garcia, 64, of Sunburst, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, from multiple strokes, with her mother and sisters by her side.

Graveside services will be Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. at Cut Bank Cemetery with food and gathering at her home in Sunburst.

Sandra was born on Feb. 17, 1956 in Missoula. She went to grade school in Missoula and high school in Bloomington, California. Sandra went to nursing school after she graduated high school. Sandra and her husband, Carlos Garcia moved back to Montana, where they went to work at W. Moberly Brokerage in Sweetgrass. W. Moberly was bought out by U.P.S. Brokerage and both continued to work at U.P.S. Carlos and Sandra were both members of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Sunburst.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Carlos, the love of her life; her father Wayne Martin, her brother Keith Martin, sister Signe Martin, niece and nephew Crystal and Joey Hunt; granddaughter Amelia Campbell.