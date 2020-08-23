× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Sandra Lee Hill Foley Blotkamp (70) left this earth to meet up with Jesus on Aug. 13, 2020. The welcoming party in heaven is one for the ages. She was born in Butte on Sept. 29, 1949 to Lempi and Emil Hill. She graduated from Butte High in 1967, the same year she married Craig Foley. They had daughters Tonya and Tiffany, divorcing in 1979 and remaining lifelong friends. Sandra married Bruce Blotkamp in 1982 and shared his two children Chad and Heather to complete her beloved blended family. Then came her dearest grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sandra loved life! She stayed active in water aerobics, bowling, book club, gardening and bible study. She enjoyed fishing, gambling, music of all kinds but especially Elvis, dancing or playing anything with her grandkids, and being a fervent patriot to her country!

Anyone who knew Sandra would agree there are no words to describe her huge loving and welcoming personality. She was a natural comedian and had open arms for everyone! Laughter was always her medicine and she shared her prescription with anyone she met! She would dance to the music in an elevator just to bring a smile to the other riders on their quick trip to the second floor!