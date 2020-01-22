MISSOULA — Sandra Philpott, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 10 at St. Patricks Hospital.
Born May 24, 1948 to Ethem and Jalmer Halvari, Sandy was the younger sister of Charlie, Judy, and Douglas, and the other sister of Wanda.
In November of 1967 Sandy met and married the love of her life, Ron Philpott. Together they shared 52 wonderful years, and had five beautiful children.
Sandy enjoyed gardening and arts and crafts, but nothing meant more to her than her family. She was our rock and wherever she was that was home. An amazing wife, mother, and grandmother, her loss will be felt deeply, but her love will live through us all.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Scotty, son Brady, brother Charlie Peterson, and sister Judy Bush. Survivors include husband Ron, son Jeff Philpott, daughters Tammy Williams (Karl), and Karen Brown (Bruno). Grandsons Jacob, Jordan, Justin, Kyler, Tory, and Damon all of Missoula, step-granddaughter Bailee of Watertown South Dakota, brother Doug Halvari, and sister Wanda Asbury.
At her request no services will be held, and in lieu of flowers the family recommends donations to the Jayden Fred Foundation, or Shriners Hospital.