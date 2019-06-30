MISSOULA — Sandy LaForge, 72, passed away on March 25, 2019, at home in Missoula. Sandy was born on Dec. 27, 1946, to Rachel Eva (Freeman) Roland and James Tidal Roland in Harriman, Tennessee.
An accomplished woman, Sandy graduated from Harriman High School ‘64, Carson-Newman College, ‘67, Jefferson City, Tennessee, and earned her MS Biology from Brown University, followed by a career in research work in the Denver, Colorado area. Sandy also earned a master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University, serving as a counselor in the Boulder, Colorado area for 18 years.
Sandy married the love of her life, Harry G. LaForge Jr. on July 22, 1972, living in both Boulder and then Missoula, and were together for 49 years. In her adult life, her passions included music-thanatology as a means to provide comforting music for the dying, filmmaking through her company “Legacy Productions,” and with Harry as owner/operator of Hoffman Pilot Center’s Flight Instructor Refresher Courses.
Sandy bravely battled and beat cancer in 1998, but the disease returned in 2017. After yet another battle with the disease, Sandy passed peacefully with Hospice at home with Harry at her side.
