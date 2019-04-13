{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEM — Sandra Yvonne Christopher, 64, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Harlem. A wake will begin on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Arlee Community Center followed by a Rosary on Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Jocko Church on Monday, April 15 at 11 a.m. followed by a burial.

Celebrate
the life of: Sandra Yvonne Christopher
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.