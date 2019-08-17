MISSOULA — Beautiful Sandy Lee (Stevens) Greene, 77, of Missoula, joined the angels on July 2, 2019, peacefully in her sleep in her home of natural causes.
She was born as an identical twin with Sylvia Schniedmiller on Feb. 10, 1942, in Leavenworth, Washington, to Victor and Margaret Stevens.
As a young girl she lived with her family in Cashmere, Washington, and then they moved to Grandview where she enjoyed horses, was drum majorette and was part of a synchronized swimming team called the Synchronettes.
She graduated from Grandview High School and then continued her education at the University of Washington, obtaining her master's degree in nursing in 1968.
In 1970 she married Jim Greene, a school teacher, in Seattle, and had two wonderful daughters.
They moved to Missoula in 1972, already pregnant with their first daughter Jennifer Marie Greene, aka "Jennaia." They first lived on Edith Street, then moved to the Upper Miller Creek for the next 16 years where her second daughter Heather Anne Greene was born in 1975.
Sandy worked as a nurse at St. Patrick Hospital where she developed a juvenile diabetes program. She then became the director of nursing at Riverside Healthcare Center, followed by serving at the Department of Human Services doing home visits and case management. She ended her working career as a travel nurse, and retired into her beloved home in the upper Rattlesnake.
In Missoula she joined a garden club and also a monthly "Birthday Bunch" who has met once a month over the past 15 years or so to celebrate whoever's birthday it was, passing around humorous cards to crack each other up.
She loved hosting parties and gatherings at her beautiful home. She loved to laugh, always looking for humor in any situation.
People often comment that they felt they could "talk to her about anything," and she had a knack for seeing the light and goodness in every person she met. She was known and adored for passing out brownies or treats to all of the "help" around the house such as electricians, plumbers, landscapers, etc.
She was fiercely independent, highly intelligent, a problem solver, and never gave up on anyone, knowing the art of unconditional love. This was a lesson she learned from her mother, to love people when they are the most unlovable.
She enjoyed gardening, landscaping, cooking, collaging, camping, hiking, and taking care of her home which she considered her sanctuary.
Motherhood and family were most important to her, and she prioritized creating stability, unconditional love and encouragement for her children and family.
A loving grandmother, she also took great care of her friends, community and colleagues. She loved music, flowers, the mountains and life.
Her light will shine in the hearts and minds of her family and friends forever.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer and Heather Greene; three grandchildren, William, James and Camille of Helena; her twin sister Sylvia Schniedmiller of Seattle; her sister Mary Crawford of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; her sister Carol Cabbage of San Francisco; five nieces and two nephews and their families in Seattle and Coeur d'Alene.
There will be a Memorial Service held Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17, from 3 to 6 p.m. up at her sanctuary home in the upper Rattlesnake that she treasured.