Sara Ann Crawford

HAMILTON – “Celebrating Sally” Born February 9th, 1937, in Granite City, Illinois, Sara Ann Crawford (We all knew her as Sally and Mom), to parents, Emil and Esther Erickson and beloved sister Nancy. Sally grew up experiencing the rich immersiveness of a steel town community supporting a world war. Living in an apartment above a relative's family business, conserving coffee and sugar, saving green stamps, and relying on each other. From this time of immense sacrifice and focus, Sally learned the enduring value of friends and family, something she would demonstrate for the rest of her life.

In the blink of an eye, they went from iron dust and steel mills to the beaches of Fort Lauderdale, following an aunt and uncle who were ready for a vibrant change. Young, smart, and beautiful (as was her sister Nancy) Sally flourished in the community, the warmth, and the ideal of a late 50's Florida. A frequent beach occupier, high school dance debutante and sometime runway model, Sally found herself enjoying all that was possible when family was put first, even in paradise.

Sally's path led her to Florida State University in Tallahassee and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority to study education. Little did she know that a tall, handsome stranger in the military would soon sweep her away! Our mom loved to regale the tale of how after her date's car broke down and she was left sipping late afternoon tea on the porch of the sorority house, when a fresh young Air Force Cadet named Michael B. Crawford, along with his fellow cadets, arrived in his 48 Plymouth hot rod in search of an evening date. To hear it, it was love at first puff; of our dad's fancy burlwood pipe (and cardigan sweater). Apparently, he made quite the impression.

He made such an impression, that before she could sigh like a southern belle, he had swept her off her feet, to a high desert plateau in Idaho, home of Mountain Home Air Force Base. As USAF Newlyweds, they were treated to an 8x25 single wide trailer in a trailer park on base. Mike would spend days away on alert as an Air Force pilot while mom “held down the fort”. Of course, whenever Sally needed to feel “young” (she was 19), she could always go into town with her friends, where they still had a hitching post in front of the local saloon, complete with horses!

Over the next few years, brothers Clint, Scott, and Carl added to the family dynamic (boy did they ever!) and a few years after a move to Little Rock Air Force Base, daughter Donna (Do) was born (Surprise!) and our family was complete. A few more moves for Sally and the family, two in Florida while Mike was in Vietnam, a brief stopover in California, finally ending up in Spokane until Mike's retirement from the Military.

Eventually, after 12 years in Yakima, and a few years in Portland, Sally and Mike arrived in Hamilton, Montana, near her sister Nancy (Joern), brother-in-law Jack, of Darby, and eventually the three nephews and their families, Jeff, Steve, and Eric. It was here that they set their final roots, all signified nicely by the “Dun Movin” sign over the front door.

Everywhere Sally and Mike went, they established a rich circle of neighbors and friends, each lasting a lifetime.

When Mike passed away in 2002 from cancer (due to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam) Sally fully immersed herself in her family, friends, church, and local civic organizations. She spent a full 20 years without the love of her life, choosing not to remarry or even date for that matter. Four children and their spouses, six grandchildren and their spouses, three great grandchildren, plus numerous nieces, and nephews, she loved us all equally and unconditionally. Her family and friends were definitely enough. Time spent at the house on Zimmerman Lane was quality time, the kind of place where you were instantly comfortable and knew you were loved and appreciated. It was often called a “Sanctuary” by her kids.

Every spring she would hit the local garden store and beautify the back and front yards, making sure that they had just the right feeling. Mike loved his garden and Sally made sure it reflected his touches. The house took very good care of Sally, and she took very good care of it, until she couldn't. Fortunately, she spent all but the last 5 days of her life in that house, which was exactly what she (and we) hoped for.

It was a beautiful finish, of a beautiful life, of a beautiful person and her family couldn't be more appreciative of that.

Sally (our mom, momma, mum) will be missed terribly and celebrated vigorously on Saturday, May 13th at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church, 1220 W. Main in Hamilton, MT. Hope to see you there… Clint, Scott, Carl, and Donna.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com