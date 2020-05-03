× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Sara Beth Lipscomb passed away in her home on April 24, 2020 from natural causes. She requested her age be omitted and for everybody to say she looked like she was in her late 30s.

Sara was a cancer survivor; a staunch advocate of physical and mental health rights; an avid, if intermediate, yoga practitioner; an inspired cook; a wonderful mother; and a relentless reader. She dedicated her life to advocating for those who were squatted on by the system. Her accomplishments and dedication made indelible changes to Montana.

Starting in the early 90s, Sara acted as a guardian ad litem and advocated for children in need of fair and caring representation. Her work would not have been possible without the mentorship of Dr. Sue Forest. During this time, she began lobbying at the state level for organizations and laws to help abused women and children. Her interactions with Capitol Hill were slightly disillusioning as she discovered the state was more interested in supporting the tobacco and prison industries than funding programs that supported victims of domestic assault. However, this only strengthened her resolve as she realized these programs required support outside the elected political sphere to succeed. As she was quoted in a Missoulian article in 2003, "We need to react with compassion...because these are all our children. This is Montana's future."