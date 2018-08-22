MISSOULA — Sarah “Sally” (Schultze) Kester, 73, of Missoula, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at Community Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 22, 1944, in Lakehurst, New Jersey, to George and Lois (Parry) Schultze. She graduated from High School and attended many college level courses.
On May 12, 1963, she married Robert J. Kester in Lakehurst. After her marriage to Robert she spent the next 20 years as a Navy wife and mother of three children. Sarah and the children moved to Missoula in the fall of 1976 ahead of her husband who would retire from the U.S. Navy a few months later, to be involved with the building of their first and only permanent home in 20 years. She was best known for always being on the go and her get it done attitude. Sarah and her husband were foster care providers for many kids for over 15 years, while at the same time she was the owner of a daycare center for 25 years and will always be remembered as Grandma Sally to anyone who passed through her daycare. In recent years she enjoyed being with her great grandchildren, growing flowers, reading and garage sales. While being involved in these various endeavors, first and foremost she was the first responder for her own children. She may be gone, but she will be remembered by the many people that knew her. Sarah fought against the aches and pains of several medical issues until she could fight no more. She can now be in that pain free place that eluded her for so many years to finally rest in peace.
She is preceded in death by her father, George E. Schultze and her mother Lois H. (Parry) Schultze.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Kester of Missoula; two sons, Patrick Kester of Florence and John Maki of Missoula; three daughters, Catherine Jackson of Columbia Falls, Susan Sherry of Missoula, and Kelly Jo Crum of Missoula; three sisters, Lois “Binky” Ellis, Jo Garner, and Alice Hertel; one brother, George “Spike” Schultze; 7 Grandchildren; and 3 Great Grandchildren.
There will be a private family only visitation. A Graveside service will be held, Friday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.
Thank you to all the doctors/surgeons and nurses at CMC Hospital Intensive Care Unit who gave Sarah such great professional care throughout her final hours.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jacob Kester, Michael Wallace, Terrance Wallace, Ashley Sherry, Jeb Sherry, Lily Peterson, Jax Crum.