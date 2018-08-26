MURRAY, Utah — Beloved Sari Marie Haines James McKinney is now our guardian angel.
Mother, daughter, wife, sister, cousin, aunt, and most importantly, a great friend to all who knew her — Sari was a gift of pure joy when she was born on a spring day, in Missoula, the 5th of April, 1973. She passed away, on Aug. 4, 2018, in Murray, Utah, in peace, with her children, family and closest friends at her side.
Sari was an energetic and beautiful free spirit. She was incredibly creative, smart and had a great sense of humor. Time with Sari always meant a good laugh, and the chance to yuk it up for a recollection that would make you smile later on.
She was a good listener, patiently waiting while you finished talking. But you knew the wheels were turning with the sparkle in her eye and that half smile she had— and then you could count on a really witty remark that would make you both laugh.
Sari was always game to try something new, like riding in the dryer (air fluff cycle of course) or becoming the rebel-leader of a pack of teen girls, jumping on a horse bareback to tear across the field (no riding experience necessary). Today, we are grateful for these, and many more fond memories, when the only medicine for our heartache is a good dose of Sari stories.
She was proud to be a member of the Northern Paiute Tribe, and a direct descendant of the Salish Tribe of Montana.
And even though Sari was petite, she should never be underestimated, as she was strong and fierce.
As a young girl, Sari’s fearlessness and her natural physical agility meant that many times she wouldn’t just walk along side of you, but she might throw in a back hand spring, cartwheel or walkover, possibly even on the top of the roof of the family home, or down the aisle of the grocery store.
As an adult, this also meant that Sari was a strong advocate for her children, and she didn’t shrink away from saying what she knew was right on issues of social justice and discrimination.
She attended Washington Middle School and Sentinel High School.
As a young woman, she met Travis McKinney and fell in love. They married, and afterwards moved to Utah where Sari ended up living for most of her adult life. Her heart was also in Montana, though, the place of her birth, childhood, and large extended family who looked forward to the summer visits that Sari and her kids made every year as a chance to catch up and laugh with our Sar-bear.
Together Sari and Travis would have Lydia, Devin and Sophia.
Throughout her life, Sari was a gifted artist and always had unique craft projects she was working on. While her children were still very young, for many years, Sari emerged as a nationally known and respected breeder of Bengal domestic cats, known for their exotic markings, and of which Sari won many awards. Today many beautiful kitties out there in the world are a result of her careful and considerate work.
The world lost a fierce woman who loved her family and friends wholeheartedly with unconditional loyalty. Her humor and charm were enchanting and her laugh unforgettable. We miss her immensely and a part of our hearts have gone with her.
Now Sari lives on in her three children, Lydia (Chance Lameman), Devin, and Sophie McKinney. She is also survived by Travis McKinney; mother Connie Haines McDade (Leo); father Lester James (Krista); younger siblings, Tenaya, Phalina, Melody, and Raymond James; Grandma Mary Haines (Lee); uncles Mike (Anne) and Jerry Haines; aunt Kathy and Uncle Craig Munson; cousins Michael (Steve) and Cody (Bridget) Munson; and Gwen Lankford Spencer; sister-cousin Amanda James; and many, many other special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Sari’s honor on Sept. 1, at 4 p.m. at the Cedar Fort Cemetery, in Cedar Fort, Utah. Services in Montana will be held next summer, with a time and date to be determined.
Today we find solace knowing that Sari is finally free from pain and struggles. Words will never sufficiently describe your life, or our love for you. But we will do our best to honor you when we feel your touch as the breeze on our cheek, and the sun in our hair, and the next time we have a good belly laugh. You are so, so loved dear Sari.