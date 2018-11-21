MISSOULA — Scott Alan Ridley, 51, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday Nov. 15, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital.
He was born on March 20, 1967, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, to Noel and Jan Ridley. Scott grew up in Missoula and Deer Lodge. After graduating from Powell County High School in 1985 Scott enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Montana State University in Bozeman and was a member of Delta Sigma Phi. In 1991 he served during Operation Desert Shield with the Military Police as a Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1992. Scott was always outgoing and friendly to all he met. He excelled in every job he had. He loved people and every job he had was focused on people and always rose to management quickly. In 2007 he returned to live in Montana. Eventually Scott found his last career in management with Dominos. They were like family and he loved his job and career.
Scott loved his Seattle Seahawks immensely. In his free time, Scott collected coins and built an amazing license plate collection. He loved the outdoors and there was no road off limits to explore.
Survivors include his mother Jan Ridley of Deer Lodge; two brothers Keith of Helena; Matt and (Lisa) Ridley of Tigard, Oregon; his sister, Melinda and (Linn) Feliciano of Belgrade; and niece, Hannah Feliciano of Belgrade .
He was proceeded in death by his father Noel Ridley, his grandfather Haywood Frailey, and his grandparents Art and Florence Ridley.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.