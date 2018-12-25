OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Scott D. Giese, 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Maine on Dec. 5, 2018. He was born in Missoula to Meldon and Patricia Giese. Scott graduated from Hellgate High School. He graduated from the University of Colorado and the FL Coastal School of Law.
He was preceded in death by mother, Pat.
He is survived by dad, Mel (Montana); wife, Melissa (Maine); four children, Garrett (Colorado), Alex & Max (New Mexico), and Corbin (Maine) ; brother Kurt (Texas) and sister Wendy (Montana).
A service was held in Maine on Dec. 15. A potluck luncheon celebration will be held in Missoula, at a future date.