ARLEE — Scott Eugene McClure, 55, of Arlee passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 21, 2019.
He was born in Missoula on July 20, 1963, to LeRoy McClure and Patricia Hoyle (Hatfield)-McClure. He grew up in the Orchard Homes area of Missoula with his three older siblings, where he attended Hellgate Elementary and Hellgate High School.
After his mother passed away when he was a teenager he lived with Marilyn Knight, who became like a mother to him, and her sons Kirk, Kayo, and Kenny.
He married Jeanine Allard in 1986 and had his first daughter, Kristin Patricia McClure, in 1988. They later divorced and he met his second wife Carolyn Carney (Swogger) in 1993 who gave birth to his second daughter, Konner Margaret McClure, in 1994. He spent the last several years with his best friend and companion Lori Gill. All of his girls were the light of his life and he loved them very much.
He started working as a dishwasher at the Acapulco Restaurant when he was a teenager. He quickly worked up the ranks to cook and remained there for several years and into the transition of the restaurant becoming the infamous El Matador. He was later employed as a culinary instructor at the Kicking Horse Job Corps in Ronan. After that he worked many construction and flagging jobs. His career peaked when he landed his dream job working as Inspector of Tribal Dams and Roads for the Confederate Salish Kootenai Tribe Safety of Dams where he worked for many years.
Scott absolutely LOVED to fish and was always happiest while on any river or lake with a fishing pole in his hand. He felt most at home in the South Fork of the Jocko where he spent countless hours hiking, hunting, and fishing. He was also passionate about his rodeo and would attend the Arlee Fourth of July rodeo every year. You would often find him in his favorite spot behind the chutes cheering cowboys on during the bull riding. He was very competitive and spent many years playing slow pitch softball with his closest family and friends. He was a lover of all sports and was elated that his New England Patriots won the Super Bowl this year.
He was the great great-grandson of Chief Charlo (Claw of the Small Grizzly Bear) and an enrolled member of the Confederate Salish Kootenai tribe. He was incredibly proud of his Native American heritage.
He is preceded in death by his father, LeRoy McClure; mother(s) Patricia Hoyle and Marilyn Knight; brother, Bob Hatfield; sister, Teddi Hatfield-Nooney; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins of the McClure family.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristin McClure and her son, Ryker, of St. Ignatius; daughter, Konner McClure (Christian) and her five children, Sage, James, Elijah, Braylen, and Bonnie of Ponca City, OK; brother, Rick (Sandy) Hatfield of Helena; brother in law, Jim Nooney of Missoula; nephews Brandon, Aaron, Devin (Jamie), and Logan of Missoula; best friend and companion, Lori Gill of Missoula; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins of the McClure family.
There will be a rosary at the community center in Arlee on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., viewing will begin at 5 p.m. The funeral will be Thursday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Arlee.