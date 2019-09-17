HAMILTON — Scott Lee Covert, loving husband, father and friend passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 84. Scott was born Sept. 7, 1935, to Robert and Amy Covert In Lewistown and later homesteaded to the Bitterroot Valley in the Corvallis area. Scott married Dorothy Baber in 1954 and raised four children, Joan, Jean, Rhonda and Brad. Scott worked as a mechanic, then many years with Hamilton Motor Supply, Merchants Delivery and then retired after many years with Ravalli Electric Co-op. One of Scott’s many passions was serving his community by serving on the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Dept from 1961 to 1981.
Scott is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; his sister, Janice; children, Joan, Jean, Rhonda and Brad. Grandchildren Jason, Summer, Shannon, Kaitlin and Sydny.
Scott requested that no funeral service be held.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Scott asked for donations to the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department.
Rest In peace Scotty!