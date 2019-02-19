MISSOULA — Scott Lee Hubeny, age 54, died at his residence in Missoula, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Scott was born Aug. 4, 1964, in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, to Larry and Jane Hubeny. His Godparents were his Uncle Bill Kuepper and Aunt Pat Thiel (Kuepper). Scott graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1981. He was the proud father of Ashley.
Scott worked many years as a machinist and was a proud member of his machinist union. He played guitar and sang in multiple bands, most recently the with the Valley Sausage Models and Viscosity Breakdown.
In childhood, Scott loved spending time up North fishing and hunting with his dad. He credits his mom with teaching him self-reliance. He was proud of his Czechoslovakian heritage. Scott and wife Tamara enjoyed exploring the mountains. They spent time together hiking, fishing and gardening. Scott valued his strong connections with others. He was always generous with his time.
He is survived by his wife Tamara Hubeny (Drake) of Missoula; daughter Ashley Hubeny (Colorado Springs); stepsons, Andrew Ketcham (Bloomington, Indiana) and Terrence Ketcham (Missoula), and granddaughter Naomi; parents, Lawrence and Janice Hubeny (Clintonville, Wisconsin); sister Libby (Mike) VerKuilen (Germantown Hills, Illinois); brother Mark Hubeny (Clintonville) and many other family. He was preceded in death by his uncles Richard Kuepper and Bill Kuepper, and his grandparents.
A service will be held in Missoula on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Public House from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Another service will be in Kaukauna.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Missoula Food Bank.