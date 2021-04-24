Scott Littlewood Orr

Scott Littlewood Orr, of Missoula, MT, died April 10, 2021 in a tragic car accident.

He graduated from Bozeman High in 1986, and proudly served in both US Army and National Guard and later married Susan Larsen.

Survivors include his wife, Susan, mother, Charlotte Orr, brother, Thomas (Susie) Orr, nephew, Sam, niece, Katee, and sister, Missy ( Charles) Smid. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Orr.

Scott loved nothing more than being outside, bird and deer hunting alongside his faithful companion Dooger, hiking, and skiing down the slopes in Red Lodge, MT.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Scott's life will be held at a later date, where he wished for his ashes to be spread with dad, Richard, in one of their favorite hunting haunts in Central Montana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Mount, Billings, MT.

Eagle Mount Billings 1140 16th. At. W #12 Billings, MT. 59102