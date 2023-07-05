Scott Michael Thomas

Stevensville - The Thomas & LeCoure families along with numerous cousins, friends and acquaintances lost a champion of life and a pillar of love, peace and wisdom July 3rd, 2023, when Scott Michael Thomas, fondly known as “Scooter Bug”, passed peacefully & faithfully surrounded by family in his Stevensville home. Scott left behind his tired body after an 11-year bout with ALS and advanced to the heavens with his clear mind and new legs. Scott is 34.

Scott was born July 25th, 1988, into the loving arms of Suzzie & Fred Thomas. He was the 3rd of 3 boys and completed the family. Scott had no choice but to get tough fast and quickly established he'd be a force to be reckoned with. This proved to be crucial in preparing him for a bigger purpose. He was endearingly referred to as mad dog by his Grandpa Gig. Life in the Thomas family was full of love and adventure, and maybe a fight or two just ask one of Scott's 11 aunts, who always seemed on high alert when the Thomas boys rolled into their homes. Family time, Camping, motorcycles, loved ones, 4-H and sports occupied Scott's youth.

A 4th generation Bitterrooter, Scott attended grades K-12 at Stevensville Schools and graduated in 2007. Understatedly, Scott was beloved and known by many throughout his time there; notably Scott was a standout athlete, competitor, leader and person.

He enrolled at Montana State University in the fall of 2007 following in the footsteps of other Thomas family members; a tradition started by his Grandfather Bob Thomas. Scott studied Business Finance and excelled at life creating fast friends that became family. During Scott's junior year, the freshman class brought in a new student, Sarah Lidstrom, and boy did she catch Scoot's eye. This would be the beginning of a love story that few, if any, can rival as one of the truest commitments of love.

In the summer of 2012 Scott was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, and was given 2-5 years to live. Little did ALS know Scott was going to punch back and with Sarah as his rock they lived a full life and positively touched the lives of so many others. Lou Gehrig started 2,130 straight baseball games, playing his final years with ALS. It was a record that lasted 98 years. Like Lou, Scott proved to be an iron man himself and with Sarah by his side he woke up and lived 4,229 consecutive days with ALS. Scott chose happiness, Scott chose to live, and Scott chose to prosper. With ALS Scott graduated from MSU, played a pivotal role in “ice bucket challenge”, traveled across the United States and abroad, touched and inspired many lives with his love, Sarah. I believe Scott beat ALS, hold Scott close in your heart, treasure the memories and tell his story.

Scott was preceded in death by Grandparents Bob & Dorene Thomas and Gig & Jackie LeCoure, Uncles Bob LeCoure & Jerry Thomas and cousins Scot & Matt LeCoure. Scott is survived by his partner Sarah, father Fred, mother Suzzie, brothers Tyler (Chelsea) and Marcus (Sarah), nephews Kein & Emmitt, nieces Blakely and Shay along with uncles, aunts, and countless cousins.

A huge Thank you to the many caregivers who helped Scott along his journey especially Lisa Allred and Jenny Nuttall.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be made to Team Gleason Foundation

A public vigil will be held Friday July 7 at 6:00 P.M. at Saint Mary's Parish in Stevensville. A public funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at the Saint Mary's Parish Family Center in Stevensville.

A post-funeral gathering will take place at Bill McNulty's residence at 443 Sanlia, Ln Stevensville, Mt (From Stevi head north on Eastside Hwy, East on North Burn Fork and North on Sanlia). Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfunewralhome.com.