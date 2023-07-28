Scott Whitmore

September 15, 1951- February 12, 2023

The hearty chuckle of Scott Whitmore will echo in our memories. Lynn Scott Whitmore died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the age of 71. Scott was a hard-working, community minded man that loved to share good conversations and never turned away from fun banter.

The family expresses special thanks to the Partners in Home Care, Missoula Pharmacy, and Community Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center for their exceptional care and diligence in helping Scott maintain his independence and dignity through his health journey.

In lieu of memorial contributions, the family requests that you take time to volunteer in your community as Scott did. They feel this will honor his legacy best.

Please join us for a memorial service August 12 in the Fort Missoula Regional Park, Meadowlark Shelter (3031 South Ave W Missoula, MT). Service will begin at 2pm with a celebration of life reception to follow. Visit Scott's memorial website at https://everloved.com/life-of/scott-whitmore/ for a full obituary and to share.