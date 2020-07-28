Sean "Bubba" "Sean-some Brown" "Sean-erz" Mesteth

Sean was born in Sedro-Wooley, Washington, on Nov. 18, 1988 to Trace Mesteth and Kelly Malatare. Sean graduated from Arlee High School in 2007, and earned a certificate in building trades from the Salish Kootenai College in Pablo. Sean married his high school sweetheart, Miranda Fox, on Aug. 17, 2013. On Oct. 13, 2006; Jan. 1, 2009; and Dec. 18, 2016 respectively, Sean and Miranda happily welcomed three beautiful children; Leah, Trace, and "Baby" Sean Mesteth to their family.

Sean was a devoted father and husband, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the mountains, whether for recreation or just being. He was known to frequent the lakes and streams of the Jocko Valley seeking out the legendary trout; the "Bows [Rainbow Trout]" were is favorite. Sean memorized all of the elk and deer trails on Lamoose, Saddle, Valley Creek, and the Jocko. He believed in and practiced his cultural ways and was known throughout the Flathead Reservation for his dry meat talents. Sean was also a "baller." He played basketball with a fierce passion and was a physical force to be reckoned with. He stood with pride and was tough, and rarely challenged. Sean's jokes, quick remarks, and mischievous smile will be missed.