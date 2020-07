Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ARLEE — Sean Mesteth, 31, passed away July 22 at his home. A wake will begin Sunday at the Arlee Community center with Rosary at 8 p.m. Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Center. Burial will follow in the Snyelmn Sntmtmne.