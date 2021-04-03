Sebastian Montecristo "Jonathan Caluori"

As he matured through life, he strived to gain knowledge in multiple areas of concepts, music, reading, technology and the mysteries of life.

His main (deep and intense) focus was experimenting and researching, to fully understand (and as well mastered) the great “Artistic Masters” of centuries past.

Leading him to an amazing (in depth) insight, of the true foundation of the “Old Masters” knowledge, of the composition of paint and the visual effects of color and light spectrum's, enhancing his natural gift, and bringing to life his sketches, drawings and oil paintings to astonishing depths, to the amazement of the enlightened on looker.

The wonderment of his finest works of art was greatly enhanced, by his ability to accomplish this feat, while enduring the internal/physical anguished struggles of his life itself, living in this world. The “Paris Art Exhibit” on display at the Portland Art Museum, set the timing of destiny, guiding Jonathan to an up close and personal experience of the original art of masters he had studied.

To witness his intent gaze and a sense of belonging, was awe inspiring.