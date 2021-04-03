Sebastian Montecristo "Jonathan Caluori"
Born as Jonathan David Caluori on August 26, 1987 to Michael Caluori and Kay Rich. Born and raised in Missoula, MT, he graduated from Sentinel High School and from the University of Montana with high honors with an Associates of Business Management Degree. He died on March 17, 2021 in McMinnville, OR.
“The Lord watch between me and thee while we are absent one from another” -Mizpah
Jonathan was many things, Son, Little Brother, Artist, Friend, but the two roles he treasured most, were Uncle and Big Brother. As a big brother he enjoyed spending time with his little sister, having conversations about many things, and was often over-protective.
He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents, Lou and Barbara Gagermeier, and Cousins Tyson and Kyle. He is survived by his Father, Michael Caluori and Mother, Kay (Steve) Rich. Brothers, Michael (Takako) Grimm, Matthew Caluori, and Jason (Ashley) Caluori, and Sister, Kanani Stoker. Paternal Grandparents, Marilyn Caluori and George (Dottie) Caluori. Nieces and Nephews: Ryu and Mikoto Grimm and Abby, Nick, Ben and Jack Caluori. Numerous Aunts and Uncles.
It was apparent, and encouraged at a very early age, Jonathan's natural gifted (self-taught) talent, encompassing vast areas of the arts of drawing, sketching, painting, and unprecedented creativity.
As he matured through life, he strived to gain knowledge in multiple areas of concepts, music, reading, technology and the mysteries of life.
His main (deep and intense) focus was experimenting and researching, to fully understand (and as well mastered) the great “Artistic Masters” of centuries past.
Leading him to an amazing (in depth) insight, of the true foundation of the “Old Masters” knowledge, of the composition of paint and the visual effects of color and light spectrum's, enhancing his natural gift, and bringing to life his sketches, drawings and oil paintings to astonishing depths, to the amazement of the enlightened on looker.
The wonderment of his finest works of art was greatly enhanced, by his ability to accomplish this feat, while enduring the internal/physical anguished struggles of his life itself, living in this world. The “Paris Art Exhibit” on display at the Portland Art Museum, set the timing of destiny, guiding Jonathan to an up close and personal experience of the original art of masters he had studied.
To witness his intent gaze and a sense of belonging, was awe inspiring.
To observe and partake in Jonathan's deep thought discussions of unlimited ideas and topics with his older brothers Matthew and Jason, brought true joy to my heart. Jonathan had an undeniable kindred bond of connection with his brothers, which can not be truly expressed within the words of this world.
His moments of peace were, in-part, centered around his love of animals, and their love for him.
Uncle Jon's moments of an “Internal Spiritual Joy”, evolved around family (lovingly cradled within his arms) playing and interacting with his sweet niece Abby and his three rambunctious nephews, Nick, Ben and Jack. And all of their animals.
Within these precious moments, embracing him, within a realm of peaceful contentment, momentarily fading away the great turmoil he suffered within, through a great portion of his life.
Our process of healing, in his passing, has been soulfully comforting, in reflecting back on his compassionate true self to all those that were blessed in knowing and understanding, the true loving spiritual soul of Jonathan.
His passing will eternally and forever, leave a void within all of us.
In retrospect, Jonathan's memory enhances his legacy, in leaving those left behind, a deeper understanding in striving to be kind, to love ... and to embrace others, in a pure peaceful light.
Thank you for enriching my life, I will miss you to the deepest depths of my heart…your gentle kindred soul...my beloved son.
A memorial service will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made in Jonathan's memory to The Milton H. Erickson Foundation.