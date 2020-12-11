ARLEE — Senior Master Sergeant Mary Ellen Gies, after many victories in a long struggle with cancer, passed away Nov. 16, 2020.

Mary was born in St. Ignatius to Al and Helen Gies on Dec. 5, 1954, the youngest of 13 children.

Mary joined the Air Force in 1978. After her retirement from the military in 2000, Mary moved to Mead, Washington.

Once settled in Mead, Mary began a second career in the United States Postal Service.

In December 2017, Mary was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. After 10 years of service in the USPS, she began her second retirement.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bradley, Bill, Dan, and Stan and her sisters Kay and Jeannie. She is survived by her brothers Jim (Washington), Charley (Nebraska), Randy (Oklahoma), and John (Washington); her sisters Shirley Tennison (Arizona) and Linda (Montana).

A Mass was celebrated on Nov. 21 in St. Ignatius at the St. Ignatius Mission Catholic Church where military honors were presented.

Services were under the direction of Foster Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Ignatius.