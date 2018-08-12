ST. IGNATIUS — On May 22, 2018, the Lord took Shanna’s hand and walked her home. Shanna was born in Sheridan on March 7, 1978, to Vern Robison of McAllister, MT and Yvonne Conko of St. Ignatius.
Shanna loved everything outdoors, she hunted, fished, camped and floated the river. At the age of six she rode her horse Sky moving cows from the Robison Ranch in McAllister to summer pasture near the Idaho border. She participated in the Ennis Rodeo many times. When her mom moved to St. Ignatius, she was fascinated by powwow, so as a young child she wanted to learn how to intertribal dance as she and her sister called it. Their other Yaya Millie Conko-Camel helped them out so they forever called her “intertribal” when they saw her. Even when there were contests, they would jump out there and dance and we would have to get them off the floor, they had so much fun.
When she was in fourth grade she was named by her class as the “Hopscotch Queen”. From seventh grade thru high school Shanna excelled not only academically but in sports playing basketball, volleyball and softball. Shanna was recruited on a basketball scholarship to Northern Idaho College in Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho. Shanna moved and continued her sports career playing in the softball league in Missoula where she lived for more than 15 years. She moved home and lived with her mother. Her smile always lit up the room, she was the most kind hearted person and loved her nieces and nephews — they were her world.
Shanna is survived by her father Vern (Cheryl) Robison, mother Yvonne Conko, sister Teri Burke (Brandon), and brother Austin (Antoinette) McDonald and adopted brother Cyrus Antoine and her God Sister Marisa Torosian. Her nieces Kayden B., Kensey B. and Jamie McD and nephew Connor B., her paternal grandmother Kate Robison and by her special friend/sister Kristen Rohfleisch-Stevens. She also left behind her dog Charlie, who gave her unconditional love.
Shanna is proceeded in death by her brother Clint, Yaya Jeanette Torosian. Her paternal grandfather Max Robison, Sr., her aunt Jennie Robison and her nephew Will Robison.
Shanna was laid to rest next to her brother Clint in the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery.
Thank you extended family for all your love and support — Torosians, Conkos, Camels, Robisons
Her Pallbearers were Gar Torosian, Tory Torosian, Lee Robison, Brandon Burke, Connor Burke, Charles Robison, Les Rice, Peter Rohfleisch, Shelly Philpott, Kim Samuels, Arnold Torosian, Mission Basketball 92-96 & her fellow softball players.
A Rosary was held Wednesday, May 23 at the St. Ignatius Community Center. Mass was celebrated Thursday, May 24 at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church.