TURAH — Shannon Roske, 74, of Turah, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Shannon M. Burke Roske was born Oct. 5, 1946, one of six children born to Wm. J. “Bill” Burke and Valeta J. Wales Burke in Missoula.

Shannon graduated from Missoula County High School in 1964 and then went on to earn a diploma from St. Joseph’s School of Practical Nursing in Lewistown in 1965. She returned to Missoula and was employed at St. Patrick Hospital where she had worked as a nurse’s aid her senior year of high school.

In April of 1966, she married Richard M. Roske, her husband of 54 years, and settled in Turah. Two children were born to this union, Jon B. Roske and Kelleen M. Roseboom. She continued to work at the hospital in various positions, being medication nurse for the orthopedic floor and one of the original staff personnel and few LPN’s at that time to work in the ICU unit that had its origins in a four-bed ward. Shannon later stopped working outside the home to raise her children and help on the family farm. She participated in the local PTA and Cub Scouts, and worked as a teacher’s helper for five years. In 1985, she returned to nursing, working as the float nurse for the Western Montana Clinic for 10 years and later in the dermatology department.