TURAH — Shannon Roske, 74, of Turah, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Shannon M. Burke Roske was born Oct. 5, 1946, one of six children born to Wm. J. “Bill” Burke and Valeta J. Wales Burke in Missoula.
Shannon graduated from Missoula County High School in 1964 and then went on to earn a diploma from St. Joseph’s School of Practical Nursing in Lewistown in 1965. She returned to Missoula and was employed at St. Patrick Hospital where she had worked as a nurse’s aid her senior year of high school.
In April of 1966, she married Richard M. Roske, her husband of 54 years, and settled in Turah. Two children were born to this union, Jon B. Roske and Kelleen M. Roseboom. She continued to work at the hospital in various positions, being medication nurse for the orthopedic floor and one of the original staff personnel and few LPN’s at that time to work in the ICU unit that had its origins in a four-bed ward. Shannon later stopped working outside the home to raise her children and help on the family farm. She participated in the local PTA and Cub Scouts, and worked as a teacher’s helper for five years. In 1985, she returned to nursing, working as the float nurse for the Western Montana Clinic for 10 years and later in the dermatology department.
Shannon loved to read, sew and craft. She doted on her family and extended family, always saying, “I gave birth to two children but I have eleven.” As her own children grew they knew the love of their cousins as there were more often than not a couple spending the weekend at Aunt Shanny’s house. Thanksgiving was a special day for family as Shannon would rise at 5 a.m. to start the biggest turkey she was able to find to feed the troops. It was a holiday that filled all those who shared it with her with love, laughter and memories. Shannon found her calling when she became a grandmother. She lovingly made each grandchild many gifts straight from the heart. Her walls were adorned with their pictures and mementos and clippings from their accomplishments.
She is survived by her husband, Richard, at the family home, her son, Jon and wife Sally, of Turah; her daughter, Kelleen and husband, John, of Turah; her grandchildren, Jake (Tabby), Becca, Jensen, Anna (Reef), and Nate; four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and their families, Richard’s son Jason Olstad, and a sister Kelli Hedrick. Shannon is also survived by her loving caregiver of the last four years Judy Eichenlaub. What a blessing Judy was with her loving care and ability to make Shannon laugh each day. There truly are angels amongst us.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned as Shannon requested. It is suggested that friends or family who would like to honor the memory of Shannon may send a donation to Camp Make A Dream, the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of their choosing. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.
“She is safely Home.”