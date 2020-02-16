MISSOULA — Sharon A. Price was a tiny woman with a brave, powerful soul. This 83-year-old had more energy than a power plant (yes, that was Sharon outside mowing and trimming the lawn each week). And when cancer came knocking, she did her best to turn it away. Eighteen months ago doctors gave her days to live. But, she soldiered on and with the help of doctors, she thrived once again. However, eventually, the cancer proved too strong and on Wednesday we let her go with love.

Sharon was born in Park Falls, Wisconsin and after graduating from Superior College, she moved to California to teach grade school. She met her husband, Vince Price, and they later moved to Missoula where he worked for the Forest Service, Sharon taught at Russell School and they raised their kids Craig and Beth.

Missoula was her home for 55 years. She hunted, fished, hiked, picked huckleberries, nurtured her yard and flowers and was in awe of Montana’s beauty. She could dress out a deer as well as anyone.

When she wasn’t outside, you could find her watching her favorite soap opera or shopping for bargains. And boy, was she good at finding bargains!