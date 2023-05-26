Sharon was born in Dillon, Montana to Mabel (Anderberg) Orr and Conrad Orr, Sr. The Orr family later moved to a rural property on Rattlesnake Creek, Missoula, Montana. There, Sharon and her older brother Conrad Jr. spent their early years – going to Rattlesnake Elementary School, tending their lush garden, exercising her Saddlebred horse (Irish), helping care for the family's cats and dogs and tending a cage full of chukars. Sharon became an accomplished horsewoman, often riding Irish in the University of Montana homecoming parades. She attended Hellgate High School and graduated with a degree in Education from the University of Montana. She was a member of Alpha Phi's sorority and sang in the Methodist Church, lending her beautiful soprano to the church choir. She taught elementary school in McMinnville, Oregon, returning each Summer to vacation in her home town.

Sharon met her future husband, Bill, at a summer barbeque when he stopped in Missoula en route to Washington D.C. from a job in the Far East. A long-distance courtship followed, with Bill able to visit Missoula from time to time as he pursued his assignments. They were married on June 9, 1962 in the Methodist Church. After a honeymoon at The Chalet, Lake Louise, the couple moved to Washington D.C. Their first daughter, Laura, was born in Virginia, and she moved to Udorn, Thailand with her parents at the age of six months. Sharon gave birth to their second daughter, Andrea, in Bangkok in 1965. The family then moved to Savannakhet, Laos, a sleepy village on the bank of the Mekong River where Bill was stationed. They returned to the States in 1966, settling near the small town of Marana, Arizona. Their third daughter, Lisa, was born in Tucson in 1970. After nine years in Southern Arizona, the family moved to Catharpin, a small town in the Virginia horse country. There, Sharon sang in the church choir, taught grade school as a substitute teacher, and rode horseback with the kids. She helped them raise two white-faced steers while Bill continued his work with the US government, frequently absent from home, on short-term overseas assignments. Sharon held the family together during some of Bill's longer absences. The Demmons family returned to Missoula in 1978, where Sharon was active in the Elks' bridge games, holding a “Life Master” title in that venue. Sharon continued her active role as a skilled equestrian, teaching her children a love of riding the broom tails, and caring for a wide range of pets. Sharon loved to travel, and put foot down in Canada, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Alaska where she fished for King Salmon. In 2000, after the kids had completed their college educations, Sharon and Bill moved to Green Valley, Arizona, where Sharon was active in bridge and “Montana Reunions,” frequently hosting 20-30 guests for drinks, dinner and lively conversation.