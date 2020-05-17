× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Sharon Daehlin Engh died on May 11 at the age of 80 at Community Hospital in Missoula.

She was born March 27, 1940 in Hanhou (Wuhan) China to Rev. Reidar and Marion (Borstad) Daehlin. The young missionary family fled because of the Japanese invasion and they returned to the United States while Sharon was an infant. During childhood, Sharon’s family moved fairly often as her father served as a pastor in Missoula (St. Paul’s Lutheran Church), Great Falls (Our Savior’s Lutheran) and Brooklyn, NY (Trinity Lutheran). Sharon graduated from Great Falls High School in 1957 and went on to receive an English secondary education degree from Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, and a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota. She taught English at Lake Park, Minnesota, and Great Falls High School.

While studying in Minneapolis, Sharon met Jim Engh who could make her laugh like no one else. Sharon and Jim married in the spring of 1968 and spent subsequent years serving churches in Kalispell at Bethlehem Lutheran, Choteau at Trinity Lutheran, Butte at Gold Hill Lutheran and Missoula at Atonement. In each community Sharon lived out her vocation of caring for people.