Sharon Denise (Chin) Mode
Sharon Denise (Chin) Mode, a pillar of stoic strength for many, died at the age of 76 in Missoula on May 11, 2021, ending her valiant fight against the cancer she battled in her final years. Sharon was born on April 19, 1945 to Denton and Louise Chin of Kingston, Jamaica.
She spent the first 16 years of her life in the heart of Jamaica's capital, a diverse place to grow up that instilled in Sharon one of her best qualifies: simply seeing people for who they are regardless of their background, heritage or ethnicity.
In May of 1960, Sharon moved from Kingston to Santa Barbara, California. In 1963, Sharon began attending college in her new hometown and that year, she met Richard Mode.
On October 9, 1965, the couple was married in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Dick and Sharon lived in Klamath Falls until 1978. Daughters Leslie (born in 1966) and Kim (born in 1967) were born in Klamath.
In 1978, the Mode family moved to Missoula. Sharon began her exceptionally successful career at Missoula General Hospital, where she worked from 1979 until the hospital disbanded in 1985. Sharon worked as the compensation and benefits coordinator at St. Patrick's Hospital from 1985 until she retired in 2007, getting a chance to work alongside many of the best medical minds in the state, region and nation during her fulfilling and rewarding career.
Sharon and Dick always kept their front door open, welcoming in anyone who needed anything. Leslie and her daughters stayed with the Modes at times during the girls' teenage years, helping Sharon forge an unbreakable bond with Kaila and Kirsten.
Kaila's two sons, Ellis (4) and Leo (1) along with Kirsten's son (Micah, 5) helped provide Sharon and Dick with the rare opportunity and good fortune to enjoy roles as great grandparents, one of the true joys of their 56 years of marriage.
In recent years, Kim's daughter, Anna, also had the opportunity to live with her grandparents. And Jakob, Kim's son, formed a great relationship with his grandmother just like his other cousins, something that was always important to Sharon.
Throughout her life, Sharon loved to learn, whether by avidly reading — which she did often— or learning new recipes or having conversations with her family. She particularly enjoyed conversations with her four grandchildren and all the people each brought into Sharon and Dick's lives. Sharon lived for her family and relished every moment she could spend with them, particularly her husband.
Sharon was living proof of the American dream, a strong-willed woman with a fighter's spirit and a work ethic worth admiring. From Kingston, Jamaica, to Missoula, Montana, she carved out a reputation as a reliable person in the lives of those she knew and a person with unwavering devotion to her family. Sharon showed that strong will most in her later years, fighting until the end and leaving this world on her own terms.
The medical care providers in the Missoula community will always hold a special place in Sharon's heart as well as her family's. She wishes a heartfelt thank you to ALL the providers and health care professionals who provided such wonderful care for her over the past few years, particularly the staff at St. Pat's, the Montana Cancer Center and Sarah Scott, M.D.
Sharon is survived Richard Mode, husband. Pansy Rankin – sister; Richard (Linda) Chin - brother, Maxine (Richard) Lowe sister, and Ronnie (Kitty) YeeKeow -brother. Daughters Leslie (Tim) Doherty and Kim (Michael) Russell. Grandchildren Kaila (Brooks) Nuanez, Kirsten Wagener, Jakob (Michelle) Russell, Anna Russell; Great grandchildren Micah, Ellis and Leo.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.