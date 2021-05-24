Sharon Denise (Chin) Mode

Sharon and Dick always kept their front door open, welcoming in anyone who needed anything. Leslie and her daughters stayed with the Modes at times during the girls' teenage years, helping Sharon forge an unbreakable bond with Kaila and Kirsten.

Kaila's two sons, Ellis (4) and Leo (1) along with Kirsten's son (Micah, 5) helped provide Sharon and Dick with the rare opportunity and good fortune to enjoy roles as great grandparents, one of the true joys of their 56 years of marriage.

In recent years, Kim's daughter, Anna, also had the opportunity to live with her grandparents. And Jakob, Kim's son, formed a great relationship with his grandmother just like his other cousins, something that was always important to Sharon.

Throughout her life, Sharon loved to learn, whether by avidly reading — which she did often— or learning new recipes or having conversations with her family. She particularly enjoyed conversations with her four grandchildren and all the people each brought into Sharon and Dick's lives. Sharon lived for her family and relished every moment she could spend with them, particularly her husband.