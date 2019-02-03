ATLANTA, Georgia — Sharon lost her 15 year battle with multiple myeloma on Jan. 10, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia while receiving treatment at Winship Cancer Center at Emory University Hospital. Per her wishes, Sharon died at her home in Douglasville, Georgia with her husband of 33 years, Ken by her side. Sharon never let her disease limit her achievements or love of life. She was 67 years old.
Sharon began her 41 year career in health care as an RN working in a burn/trauma center, intensive care unit and dialysis unit at several locations on the eastern seaboard from 1976 to 1982. In 1982 Sharon moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and took a director position for endoscopy services at Good Samaritan Hospital. She held this position for seven years. In 1989 Sharon took charge of the medical laser program at Good Sam and then moved into the private sector as a consultant to several medical laser manufacturers. Her heart was always in the clinical environment, so she took a position in 1990 at St. Joseph’s Hospital as their renal program director for two years.
In 1992 Sharon moved across town to Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn where she managed the emergency department for seven years followed by two years as their corporate compliance officer. Along the way, Sharon earned her BSN from University of Phoenix and MPH from University of Arizona.
2001 brought an opportunity for Sharon to work for Pricewaterhousecoopers as a manager in their health care industries advisory division where she worked as a member of a team to improve hospitals and health care systems work productivity and financial efficiency through various redesign and implementation programs. She worked on projects all over the United States and Canada. She also worked on projects in Nottingham, England, and Jerusalem, Israel. Sharon was with Pwc for 13 years.
It was during this time that Sharon and Ken fulfilled a life-long dream of living in the mountains by moving to St. Ignatius in 2005. Sharon continued her career in Montana by working for KPMG out of Billings and then moving to Atlanta in 2015 when she accepted a position with Dixon Hughes Goodman. In 2017 Sharon retired due to health issues.
Sharon was born in Springfield, Ohio, and grew up in Urbana, Ohio. Her parents were William and Mary Tompkins, now deceased. She has a brother, Ronald Tompkins currently living Urbana. Sharon had two sons from a previous marriage, Matthew Cox and David Cox and moved David with her to Phoenix in 1982 and Matthew to Phoenix in 1986, where they continue to reside today. Sharon is also survived by her husband, Ken Spreitzer, currently living in Atlanta, and also her grandson, Dresden Cox, who is currently in Phoenix.
Services for Sharon were held on Jan. 19 in the chapel at Whitney Murphy Funeral Home in Phoenix, followed by her burial at St. Francis Cemetery. A celebration of Sharon’s life continued on at Aunt Chilada’s Mexican Restaurant, also in Phoenix, where Sharon and Ken held their rehearsal dinner 33 years earlier.
Sharon lived life on her terms, always looking forward, never backward. It was truly a life well-lived and well-loved.