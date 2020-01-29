POLSON — Sharon L. Anderson passed away on Jan. 25, 2020, of natural causes. Sharon was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Seymour, Indiana to Lela and Willard Miller. She married Albert Charles (Pete) Anderson in Jan. of 1961. They made their home in Pablo with sons Terry and Brian. Sharon worked at the Pablo Elementary School for 17 years as the Secretary/Librarian where she was able to share her love of children.
Sharon was proceeded in death by her parents Willard and Lela, brothers Ron and Randy, husband Pete and son Brian.
Sharon is survived by Terry (Terri) Anderson, grandsons Devan and Dustin Goldsby, “adopted” son Scott (Tammi) Reynolds & children, her granddaughter and delight of her life Lesli Anderson (Ricky McLeod) and great-grandson Liam McLeod, “adopted” grandson Shane Smith, brother Joe (Judy) Miller, sister Karen Brock, and nephew James Reynolds.
Funeral service will be held at the Pablo Christian Church on Clairmont Road on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.