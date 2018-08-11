MISSOULA — Sharon Lee Shoen, 69, of Potomac, passed away on Sunday July 29, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1949, in Lewistown to Glen and Margaret Kent. The family moved to Missoula in 1952. Sharon graduated from Hellgate High School in 1967. In 1969 she married Orville Gibbins, they divorced in 1979. From this marriage her two children were born. She remarried Thomas Shoen on Sept. 11, 1992, they were married 25 years at the time of her death. She loved crafts, gardening, music and visiting friends and family. She was strong and independent and spoke her mind.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas, Potomac; her daughter Sabrina (Joel) McAllister and family, Tacoma, and her son Timothy (Mary) Guffin and family, Bigfork. Two brothers, Glen Allen (Cissy) Kent, and Michael (Liz) Kent and two sisters, Donna (Bill) Morris, and Patricia (Glenn) Coonce. Along with nine nieces and nephews and five grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Glen and Margaret Kent, as well as her youngest sister Shannon Kent.
A memorial service will be held Saturday Aug. 25, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church, in Missoula officiated by Rev. Alan Hilberg. Reception to follow in the hall at the church.