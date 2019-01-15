MISSOULA — Sharon Lee Sendon, 73, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at her home. She was born on Aug. 4, 1945, in La Junta, Colorado. Her parents were Constance and Lloyd Kopisch. Sharon's early years were spent in Sheridan, Wyoming. The family later moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where she graduated from high school in 1963. Sharon studied at Drake University, followed by the University of Montana, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. It was while at U of M that Sharon met her husband, George Sendon. George and Sharon were married on Aug. 8, 1965 and were still together at the time of her passing. After traveling due to George's U.S. Army obligations, the couple settled down in Missoula in 1968. Together, they lived in Missoula for the next 50 years. Sharon's passions included antiques, decorating the family home, and spending time with her family and friends, as well as shopping with her granddaughters. She enjoyed cruising around the valley with her husband in their 1957 Thunderbird and was a frequent visitor to the finer restaurants in town. Sharon was an expert in Americana and loved vintage television and collectibles. Sharon was an avid pet lover and spent her final years with her rescue dog, Shade, at her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, George Sendon, Missoula; son Steve Sendon (Dawn), Bozeman; and granddaughters Alison Sendon, Missoula and Ashley Sendon, Bozeman.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 16th from 4-6 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 17th at 1 p.m. at the Missoula Cemetery, 2000 Cemetery Rd.
Pallbearers will be: Anthony Gallegos, Charles Young, Richard Burlingame, Nick Carter, Karl Finholm and Robert Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to Ani-Meals of Missoula, The Humane Society of Western Montana, or Missoula County Animal Control. Special thanks to the staff of St. Patrick Hospital and Partners in Home Care Hospice for their diligence, caring and support. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com