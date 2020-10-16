Sharon LeFevre Christensen

She was raised in Butte; in an area that has now been largely consumed by the Berkeley Pit and adjacent mining with the house she grew up in long since destroyed. Her mother was a homemaker, and her father worked as a miner until he started working for Northern Pacific Railroad in 1951. They later moved to Brookings, Oregon in 1960, when her dad got a job in a plywood mill, and then back to Butte in 1962, when her dad resumed working for the railroad. As a child, Sharon excelled as a student, and she was not afraid of a fight; her parents regaled their grandkids with tales of Sharon beating up bullies, and her sons grew up proud of her "Butte Toughness" as they called it. She was also an excellent ice-skater, including speed skate racing. After graduation as valedictorian from at Butte High School in 1963 with a 3.95 GPA, she attended the University of Montana earning a Bachelor of Arts in French and in History both with Honors in 1966 and a Master of Arts in French in 1968. While studying French, she spent a year studying in Paris at the Sorbonne; a period of time that she remembered fondly. After graduation, she taught at Hellgate in Missoula from 1968-1970.