LIVINGSTON — Sharon Mae Shinn, 80, of Livingston, passed away, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A graveside committal will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Livingston at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, please meet at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home by 1:45 to proceed to the cemetery. A reception and celebration of Sharon’s life will follow at the Livingston Elks Lodge, 130 South 2nd Street. Franzen-Davis.com
