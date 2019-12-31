MISSOULA — Sharon Marie Rose, 75, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Frenchtown. Sharon was born July 14, 1944, to Charles F. and Martha D. Rose. Her early schooling was in Billings and Denver. She attended Frenchtown High School, graduating in 1963. She attended Carroll College and what was then the Missoula VoTech.
She moved to Missoula in 1970. Sharon had cerebral palsy, with involvement of her legs and left arm, but never let that define her. She even taught herself to knit and crochet. She lived independently and had several jobs until she could no longer function independently. She was very committed to her Catholic faith.
In 1988, she moved into the Village Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she remained until her death. She enjoyed a lot of independence there also, participating in the many activities, both inside and out of the facility, even learning how to use a computer. Her family is very grateful for the loving care she received there for her 31 years of residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law Edajane and Ed Helman. She is survived by her twin sister Karen Corda (Pete), numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to the activities fund of The Village Health and Rehabilitation at 2651 South Avenue West, Missoula, MT 59804.