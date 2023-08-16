Sharon Maughan passed away unexpectedly on 7 August 2023 at the age of 55. Daughter of William Rex Maughan and Julia Marie Smith Maughan, and youngest sister to Sheila, Sandra, Diane, Mary, Janet, Karen, Myrna, Judy, Bill, Shirley, Joanne, John, and David. Much loved mother of Brittany, Cassandra, and Emma, caring grandmother of Audrey, and a supportive friend of many. Donations can be made to a support fund for Sharon's teenage daughter, Emma, at https:/after.io/sharon-maughan Messages to https:/after.io/sharon-maughan A private ceremony will be held with Sharon's daughters. Family and friends are warmly invited to arrange local memorial services to celebrate and honour Sharon's life.