Sharon McDonald

Sherri took many trips with Joe that included Scotland, Taiwan, New Zealand, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, England, Newfoundland, and her last trip was to Norway. She traveled to many meetings events throughout the United States and was able to help Joe and Salish Kootenai College become established. She became well known in the tribal college community and at Salish Kootenai College for helping students and staff. She was known as “Grandma Sherri” to all. The commons room at the Joe McDonald Health and Fitness Center is named the “Sherri Room” in her honor.

She is survived by her husband, Joe, her children, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren listed as follows: son, Tim, Ronan; son Terry and his daughters Angela and Carma and Carma's husband Tony Bushnell and their children Jaden, Sammuel, Sophie; son, Tom and his wife Teresa and their children; Annie and her daughters Kylynn, Kaeslynn and Kendalynn; Erin and her daughter Esmae; Katie and her son Ben; Noah and Christopher; daughter Tracie and her daughters Jessica and Brandie and her daughter Rylee.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Norvin Christopherson and nephew Brian Harris.

A celebration of her life will occur at a later date when everyone can safely gather and share stories about Sherri.

Memorial donations can be made to the McDonald Scholarship at the Salish Kootenai College Foundation, Pablo, or the Ronan Bread Basket. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

