POLSON — Sharon Rose LilttleBoy, 61, passed away Jan. 11 at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. Born April 18, 1958, in Billings to Emma & Patrick LittleBoy she was raised and educated in Shepherd and eventually went to SKC in '82 & '83. She worked for S&K Electronics until poor health forced her early retirement.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father Patrick LittleBoy, mother Emma Gosselin and stepfather Sidion Gosselin. Survivors include her husband Vernon Christopher and her children Vernon Glenten, Dawn Glenten, Adam Glenten, Adam LitleBoy, and Mary Salway; all her grandkids in general who she loved very much.
A rosary will be held for her on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the Longhouse in St. Ignatius with a closing service being held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Longhouse.