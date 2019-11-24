POLSON — On the morning of Nov. 18, 2019, Sharon Stewart Finney passed away at St. Joseph Medical in Polson following several years of failing health. Sharon was born in Helena to John and Violet Stewart in 1943 the third of their children. She enjoyed early rock & roll, alpine and water skiing, travel, and mischief in general before graduating from Helena High School.
Sharon attended college at University of Montana in Missoula where she was a member of Angel Flight. She studied Radio & Television Broadcasting requiring theater classes where she met the love of her life, Wayne Finney. After marrying, the young couple lived in New Mexico and then Texas for Wayne’s USAF pilot training where their daughter Shannon was born. Shortly after buying their first home in Great Falls, Sharon gave birth to her son, Jay. Once the children started school Sharon became highly involved with the PTA. She became the state president, then a member of the national PTA board allowing her to visit many interesting cities across the country.
As an adult Sharon enjoyed travel, working in sales, hunting, fishing, shopping, vintage cars, cooking, and reading. After the children graduated from college and Wayne’s retirement from the service Sharon and Wayne moved to Somers, for the next adventure owning and operating the Osprey Inn Bed and Breakfast; both Sharon and Wayne became real estate brokers in the Flathead Valley. After 15 years of living on the northern shore of Flathead Lake the Finneys retired to Polson where Sharon lived for more than 15 years before her passing.
Sharon is survived by her husband Wayne, her daughter Shannon and husband Todd, and her son Jay, his wife Patricia and their two children, as well as numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews.
Sharon will be memorialized next summer. As an early supporter of Lakeside Library, Sharon can be best memorialized through donations to the Lakeside Library a 501 (c) 3 organization. The family requests no flowers please. The family also wishes to thank all who have shared their condolences and support for both Sharon and her family.
Messages of condolences can be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.