EAST MISSOULA — On Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Shawn Monroe Carman, a loving father, son, and brother, passed on at the age of 46 near his home in East Missoula.
Shawn was born on Aug. 30, 1973, in Missoula, to Jack and Cheri (Bateman) Carman. He graduated from Hellgate High School in 1992 and joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after, to which he served proudly as a lance corporal communications specialist until his honorable discharge in 1998.
Shawn was a proud American, and a very proud Marine. He loved his country and his family dearly. He found peace while spending time outdoors in the local mountains, and often listened to his favorite songs there while pondering life, and thinking up new opinion pieces for the Missoulian. He was very articulate and passionate about worldly concerns and struggles. He had a little known passion for painting, and a widely known passion for the Broncos. He was known for his quick wit, and his huge giving heart.
Shawn was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Alice Bateman, and his uncles, David and Jesse Bateman. He is survived by his father Jack (Diane) Carman, his mother Cheri Carman, his grandfather Willis Bateman, his children Keanna and Aryssa Clark, his brother Brian (Amber) Carman, his nephew Justin (Arial, Aria, Jaxon) Carman, his niece Sabra Carman, and several more great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins,and many friends. Shawn will be greatly missed.
Semper Fi
